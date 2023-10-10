India In A Sweet Spot Given The Growing Rift Between Western Nations And China, Says Economist

India is in a sweet spot globally given the growing rift between Western nations and China, eminent economist Kaushik Basu has said and expressed hope that the country will hold out on three pillars -- democracy, free media and secularism -- which made India special.

Basu, currently a professor of economics at Cornell University, said that these three pillars are particularly needed now with all the post-Covid economic and social uncertainties that the world is going through.

"Given the growing rift between Western nations and China, India is in a sweet spot, globally," Cornell University said in a statement quoting Basu.

According to Basu, among the many nations that became independent in the last century, India stood out for its democracy, free media and secularism.