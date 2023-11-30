India, Global South Hail Operationalisation Of Loss And Damage Fund

The UN climate talks COP28 opened on a positive note with countries clinching an early deal on the operationalisation of the Loss And Damage Fund with COP president Dr. Sultan Al Jaber highlighting that the science is clear and “now is the moment to find a road wide enough for us all to deliver climate action.”

India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X soon after the decision was announced: “A positive signal of momentum from COP28 in UAE on the first day itself ... Landmark decision on operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund was adopted in the opening plenary of COP28. India strongly supports the decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund.”

Global South, comprising poor and developing nations, have long been pointing out the lack of adequate funding to tackle the changing climate leading to disasters including floods, droughts and heat waves, and blamed the rich nations for not opening the purse strings wider.

Developing countries have also claimed the rich nations bear the responsibility for helping them tackle the changes as historically it is those nations that have contributed more to the carbon emissions that have heated up the earth.