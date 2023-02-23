G-20 Host India Resists Calling Russia’s War a ‘War’
Reopening the debate over language referring to Russia and Ukraine risks overshadowing India’s other goals as host this year.
(Bloomberg) -- Indian officials hosting Group of 20 finance chiefs this week are seeking to avoid using the word “war” in any joint statement when referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a person familiar with the matter said.
That would mark a divergence from a consensus reached by leaders in Bali last November. The person said using words like “crisis” will be more acceptable.
Officials in India are also worried that any further plans by some nations to impose additional sanctions on Russia will draw attention away from the other priorities of the G-20 meetings, according to the person who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.
India’s finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the matter.
The move would be a step back from such language in a November G-20 statement, after top leaders including presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali, Indonesia.
That G-20 leaders statement said that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine,” while acknowledging “other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.” Leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand used the same language nearly word-for-word in a communique several days later.
In the highest profile event of India’s G-20 presidency so far, finance chiefs and central bankers will meet in Bengaluru Feb. 24-25 to discuss issues such as debt relief to poorer nations, the global economic and policy outlooks, and global tax arrangements.
India’s geopolitical importance to the US and its allies has increased as American policy makers seek to contain Beijing’s rise, with an increased focus on the so-called Quad group that includes Japan and Australia. At the same time, India has maintained close ties with Russia in a bid to secure cheaper energy and weapons.
Prior to the breakthrough in Bali, similar G-20 gatherings of finance ministers produced no final communiqué agreed by all members, with only a “Chair’s Summary” published at the end of the discussions.
