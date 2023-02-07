India, Canada Eye Bilateral Trade Pact

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, with focus on boosting cooperation in areas such as trade, security and mobility of students.

In their strategic dialogue, the two sides also looked forward to the proposed Early Progress Trade Agreement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, especially in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.