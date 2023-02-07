India, Canada Eye Bilateral Trade Pact
The two ministers also looked forward to the proposed Early Progress Trade Agreement and exchanged views on the global situation in Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, with focus on boosting cooperation in areas such as trade, security and mobility of students.
In their strategic dialogue, the two sides also looked forward to the proposed Early Progress Trade Agreement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, especially in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.
The MEA said it was a "meaningful" dialogue in which both sides "strengthened their commitment to deepen bilateral ties." Joly began her two-day visit to India this morning.
"Good discussions today with FM @melaniejoly of Canada. Deliberated on deepening our bilateral partnership, focusing on trade, investment, mobility, education and security. Recognized the centrality of people to people ties to the expansion of our cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.
The external affairs minister also appreciated Canada's support to India's G20 Presidency.
"Exchanged views on the global situation, in particular the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Welcomed Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. Appreciated Canadian support for our G20 Presidency that will address challenges of economic growth and development," he said.
The MEA said both the ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral relations, which, it said, are "anchored in shared democratic values, growing economic linkages, security cooperation, mobility of students and professionals, and strong people-to-people ties".
"Both sides expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and look forward to the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA)," it said.
The MEA said India welcomed the announcement of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, given the shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
In an address at a think-tank ahead of her talks with Jaishankar, Joly said India's growing strategic, economic and demographic importance makes it a critical partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific.
In return, Canada can be a reliable supplier of critical minerals, a strong partner in the green transition and a major investor, she added.
In its statement on Jaishankar-Joly talks, the MEA said they also exchanged views on India's priorities during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 and agreed to work together to ensure its success.
"The ministers also had the opportunity to deliberate on contemporary regional, global, and multilateral issues including developments in India's neighbourhood, Ukraine, and cooperation in the United Nations," it said.
The issues relating to visas were also discussed in the talks.
In November, Canada came out with a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific that aimed to promote peace, resilience and security. Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy also listed India as a key player in the region and said Ottawa will focus on expanding economic engagement with New Delhi, including through deeper trade and investment, as well as cooperating on building resilient supply chains.
"India's strategic importance and leadership -- both across the region and globally -- will only increase as India, the world's biggest democracy, becomes the most populous country in the world and continues to grow its economy," the Canadian policy mentioned.
Joly also met officials of a number of Canadian business firms operating in India.
"Meeting with Canadian businesses in Delhi. India's economic and population growth are driving demand for education, health services, food, critical minerals and green infrastructure. These are all sectors of Canadian strength and we must grasp these opportunities," she tweeted.