Israel Mourns ‘Another Level of Cruelty’ as Gazans Await Attack

Gazan hospitals are working beyond capacity to care for thousands of wounded people as the sole power plant runs out of diesel, usually supplied by Israel and paid for by Qatar. Medicines and medical supplies are on the verge of running out, according to the ministry of health. Israel cut water, electricity, fuel and supplies to the area with power available only 3-4 hours a day. Canned food quickly disappeared from stores as people rushed to stockpile supplies. The only beef slaughterhouse in the territory is closed. Vegetables, grown near the border, are in short supply.