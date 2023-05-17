Imran Khan Fears Arrest After Pakistan Police Surround Home
Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has said that police have surrounded his house in Lahore to possibly arrest him again, the leader said in a Twitter post.
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has said that police have surrounded his house in Lahore to potentially arrest him again, a week after an earlier detention led to violent protests nationwide.
This is “probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan said in a Twitter post. The development comes after Khan was given a 24-hour deadline to hand over supporters at his residence or face consequences, Punjab provincial government minister Amir Mir said in a press conference.
The former cricket star was dramatically arrested last Tuesday in Islamabad by paramilitary troops, but the Supreme Court later ordered his release calling his detention illegal, and the Islamabad High Court granted him bail in the case on Friday.
“There are no raid or arrest plans as of now. The deployment is normal and routine,” a Lahore police spokesman said by phone. Khan’s residence already had a heavy police contingent present outside the residence for security.
At least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in the clashes that broke out between Khan’s supporters and security forces following his arrest. The escalating political crisis takes place as Pakistan faces its worst economic distress in decades, amid a struggle to revive a $6.7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.
The military has also come out strongly, after some of its premises were targeted. It’s vowed to take action against those responsible for the violence and attacking its properties, saying it wants to try them under military law. The government has detained thousands of Khan’s party members and supporters over the last few days.
The Punjab information minister said they have information that about 30 to 40 people who were involved in attacks on military facilities are at Khan’s house and if orders are not complied then “the law will come into motion.” Amir Mir did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.
(Updates with more details throughout)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.