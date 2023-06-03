Imran Khan Says Generals Want To Stop Him From Winning

In the interview, Khan said it would be hard for any party to win a strong mandate, leading to a fractured government to grapple with a dire financial situation that has forced his predecessor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to seek help from the International Monetary Fund and bilateral donors. Other parties are now seeking to win over his supporters, he said, including former ally Muttahida Quami Movement — a party that has strong support in the financial center of Karachi — and a new potential group of former PTI politicians.