IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement With Pakistan On $700 Million Bailout Review

Porter said that anchored by the stabilisation policies under the SBA, "a nascent recovery is underway, buoyed by international partners’ support and signs of improved confidence."

Pointing out that the steadfast execution of the FY24 budget, continued adjustment of energy prices, and renewed flows into the foreign exchange (FX) market have lessened fiscal and external pressures, he said that inflation is expected to decline over the coming months amid receding supply constraints and modest demand.