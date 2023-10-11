IMF Projects Faster Economic Growth For Pakistan; Sets Growth Rate At 2.5% For 2023
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook for October, released on Tuesday, forecasts a growth of 2.5% for the country's economy in the current year, doubling to 5% in the next fiscal year.
The IMF expects Pakistan's economy to perform better in the current and next fiscal years compared to other multilateral agencies' projections despite the macroeconomic challenges faced by the cash-strapped country.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook for October, released on Tuesday, forecasts a growth of 2.5% for the country's economy in the current year, doubling to 5% in the next fiscal year.
This is a significant jump compared to the 0.5% contraction witnessed last fiscal year, signifying that the Fund also expected quicker economic recovery than it had forecast earlier at a 5% GDP growth rate in the 2026-27 fiscal year, the Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The IMF's latest growth forecast is lower than the government's 3.5% GDP growth target for the current year but well above the recent estimates from the Washington-based World Bank and the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The World Bank, which predicted Pakistan's growth rate at 1.7% for this fiscal year and 2.4% in the next, claimed at a recent media event that its estimates were based on the August-September data.
However, the IMF may have revised its projections positively based on the latest data that it tracks daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly depending on various sectors as required under the ongoing bailout programme with the government.
In doing so, the global lender kept the growth forecast unchanged from its July estimate when it signed a nine-month $3 billion new financing arrangement with Pakistan. However, it revised its estimates upwards for inflation and unemployment rates for current and subsequent fiscal years.
After transferring $1.2 billion to the cash-strapped country in July, as part of the $3 billion bailout programme for nine months to support the government’s efforts to stabilise the country's ailing economy, the IMF is set to send its delegation to Pakistan in the last week of October to review the cash-strapped country’s economic performance in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to a media report.
The report added that once the economic review is completed, Pakistan will receive the next instalment of $700 million from the IMF after its board's approval.
The IMF previously estimated inflation at 27% for fiscal 2023 but revised it to 29.2%. For this fiscal year, it revised the inflation projection to an average of 23.5% from 22% earlier, although it noted that year-end inflation could drop to as low as 17.5%.
It noted the current account deficit at 0.7% of GDP during fiscal 2023, up from its previous estimate of 1.2%. The Washington-based lender kept the projection unchanged at 1.8% for the current fiscal year and 1.7% by the 2027-28 fiscal year.
In contrast, the World Bank last week estimated inflation at 26.5% for the current fiscal and 17% for 2025.
According to the report, it had shown a growth rate slightly lower than the 2% it had forecast in June and less than half the 3.5% target set by the government.
In its economic outlook, the IMF also estimated the unemployment rate in the country to have risen to 8.5% in fiscal 2023 from 6.2% in 2022, significantly higher than the earlier projection of 7%. The current fiscal year's unemployment rate has been projected at 8%.
Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation.