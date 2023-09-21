IMF Chief Georgieva Tells Cash-Strapped Pakistan To 'Tax The Rich, Protect The Poor'

The IMF Managing Director took to social media platform X and said, "Very good meeting with Pakistan’s PM @anwaar_kakar today on Pakistan's economic prospects. We agreed on the vital need for strong policies to ensure stability, foster sustainable and inclusive growth, prioritise revenue collection, and protection for the most vulnerable in Pakistan."

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar also posted on X, terming his meeting with Georgieva a "constructive dialogue" and said it "emphasised extending our mutual commitment towards bolstering economic stability and growth in Pakistan."

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, an official handout released by the Prime Minister’s Office said Kakar expressed gratitude for the global lender's approval of the $3 billion standby agreement to support Pakistan’s economy.