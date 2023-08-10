From Robots To Recycled Vapes, Ukraine’s War Effort Gets Inventive

“Our task is to develop military technologies in Ukraine,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation, who described Brave 1 as the institutionalization of his Army of Drones program. Success ultimately will be judged on how many projects get state contracts, he said.There are plenty of contenders. Some are adapting existing kit, others are making cheaper versions of Western equipment Ukraine can’t afford, and others again just respond to feedback from friends on the battlefield.