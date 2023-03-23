Elon Musk’s Global Empire Has Made Him A Burning Problem For Washington

Asked for comment on the Biden administration’s concerns about him, Musk said in an email: “I believe in the Constitution. Do they?” Several US officials interviewed for this story asked not to be identified because discussions of Musk’s influence — and how it might be constrained — have been private.

Growing Empire

Musk and his companies have endured some scrutiny from federal agencies — he continues to clash with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his tweeting, for example, and the Justice Department, SEC and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have subjected the company's automated-driving claims to greater scrutiny.

The approach has been akin to Whac-a-Mole, with regulators reacting to missteps and violations by Musk’s companies after they happen.

“I really try to make this a matter of calling balls and strikes,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview with Bloomberg editors and reporters March 13. “When they do the right thing, we’re gonna lift that up, and when they don’t — or when there’s a problem as a regulator — we will be there to make sure that, that people are taken care of.”

But Buttigieg, one of the most unflappable politicians in the Biden administration, spoke haltingly when asked more directly about Musk, including whether his views of the entrepeneur have changed.

“I really try to separate the …” He paused for more than 10 seconds. “Things people pay a lot of attention to, from the things I need to pay the most attention to.”

The Transportation Department’s job isn’t to trust the companies it regulates, he added. “It’s to oversee them when it comes to compliance and then to try to partner with them when we can get something good done together.”

Some administration officials have speculated that the government may someday need to break up Musk’s empire as it did John D. Rockefeller’s more than a century ago. But US courts have for decades mostly frowned on trust-busting.

Instead, some in the administration have weighed whether to subject his Twitter purchase to review by a secretive interagency panel, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, that can block corporate transactions involving foreigners over national security concerns.

At least three foreign entities helped to finance Musk’s Twitter deal: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal; Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder and chief executive of the crypto exchange Binance; and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. The prospect that those investors gained access to Twitter user data has caused anxiety across the US government’s national security apparatus and intelligence community, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Any such move would carry political risk for Biden. Musk has forged close ties with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose California district is home to SpaceX operations. The billionaire spent time with McCarthy at a Wyoming resort last year and personally delivered birthday greetings at the lawmaker’s office in January.

“There’s no walking back the fact that a handful of super-rich guys have a lot of influence in the American economy,” said Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, who has advocated for a CFIUS review. “That’s no reason to shy away from using the tools of government to make sure there’s no undue foreign influence on US politics.”

But the Treasury Department has ruled out a review on legal grounds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Washington Heavyweight

Even before buying Twitter, Musk enjoyed outsized influence in Washington.

SpaceX is a giant of US government contracting, with nearly $3 billion in federal work in 2022. Musk and lobbyists for the company diligently worked Congress for years to build lawmaker support, and SpaceX sued the Air Force for the right to compete with a longstanding joint venture of defense giants Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.