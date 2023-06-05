Hong Kong’s Office Towers Have Never Been So Empty

As global banks pull back, Chinese firms aren’t filling the void fast enough even after border restrictions were removed. While mainland companies such as ByteDance Ltd. and PetroChina Co. are taking up space, they accounted for just 11% of new leases in the first quarter, compared with an average of 15% between 2017 and 2019, according to CBRE. They also made up just 8% of commercial property purchases in the period, down from 19% before the pandemic.