Asia-Wide Fight For Same-Sex Marriage Faces Hong Kong Court Test

It’s unclear what impact popular opinion and corporate support can have in Hong Kong, where there are few powerful voices for LGBTQ rights left in government or the legislature. Many pro-equality politicians lost their positions after the passage of a national security law in 2020. Activist Jimmy Sham, who filed the marriage case, pleaded guilty to violating the security law by participating in an unofficial 2020 primary election the government said was part of a subversive plot.