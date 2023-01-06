Hong Kong-China Border Reopening Sparks Rush For Limited Quota

The reopening of the border, which has effectively been shut since early 2020, is aimed at helping Hong Kong revive the social and business ties with the mainland that are at the core of its economy. But some restrictions will remain, at least initially. In addition to the quota — which includes a 50,000-person cap on people traveling via land borders — anyone coming into the city from the mainland needs to show a 48-hour negative PCR test result, and some land border checkpoints remain closed.