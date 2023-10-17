Hostages Languish In Gaza And Israel Rethinks Prisoner Swaps

“The situation now is different for two main reasons,” says Ariel Merari, a retired professor who focused on anti-terrorism and was part of an army negotiating team. “The first is that Israel is in a state of war. Most of the public — despite sympathizing with the hostages and their families — feel that now the war must be won. The second reason is that the public now understands better than ever the huge error that was made in the handling of past abductions.”