Hamas' Attack On Israel Deadliest Day For Jews Since The Holocaust: Biden

“It has been hard to find that light during the darkness of these past few days, when terrorist groups like Hamas brought not only terror but sheer evil to the world, the evil that echoes the worst, and matches, in some cases, exceeds, the worst atrocities of ISIS. More than 1,000 civilians (have been) slaughtered in Israel.” Biden said he has been speaking with a number of Israeli leaders, a number of leaders around the world, and leaders in the region as well. “Among those who have been victimised by this evil and have been killed, are at least 22 American citizens. This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty against the Jewish people,” he said.

The president told the Jewish community leaders that America is not and can't be silent. “We not only reject terrorism, but it goes beyond that. It goes beyond rejecting terrorism. You know, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu for I don't know how many times, but again this morning,” he said.