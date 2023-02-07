Greener Trade, Investment Crucial To Tackle Climate Change In Asia Pacific: ADB

The Asian Development Bank, on Tuesday, said greener trade and investment are crucial for tackling climate change in Asia Pacific.

It added that incorporating a separate chapter on efforts to mitigate environmental concerns in regional trade agreements can help ensure their effectiveness in achieving climate goals.

The Asian Economic Integration Report (AEIR) 2023, released by ADB said Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change risks, yet it emits the largest volume of carbon dioxide.