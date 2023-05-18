Global Temperatures Likely To Hit Record In Next Five Years
There is a 98% likelihood that at least one year or the entire five-year period will be the warmest on record.
Global temperatures are likely to surge to records in the next five years because of greenhouse emissions and a naturally occurring El Nino, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
The United Nations-backed climate tracking agency estimates that there is a
66% likelihood that the annual average near-surface global temperature between 2023 and 2027 will be more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least one year.
98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record.
"This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C level specified in the Paris Agreement, which refers to long-term warming over many years," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in the statement. "However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency."
The cooling influence of La Niña—cooler-than-usual Pacific waters—over much of the past three years temporarily reined in the longer-term warming trend, said the report released ahead of the May 22–June 2 World Meteorological Congress. But La Niña ended in March 2023, and an El Niño—warmer than usual surface Pacific temperate—is forecast to develop in the coming months. "Typically, El Niño increases global temperatures in the year after it develops—in this case, this would be 2024, the report said.
"A warming El Niño is expected to develop in the coming months, and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory," Taalas said. "This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management, and the environment. We need to be prepared."
To be sure, there is only a 32% chance that the five-year mean will exceed the 1.5°C threshold, according to the Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update by the United Kingdom’s Met Office, the WMO lead centre for such predictions.
Still, the chance of temporarily exceeding 1.5°C has risen steadily from close to zero in 2015 to 10% for the years between 2017 and 2021, the report said.
"Global mean temperatures are predicted to continue increasing, moving us further and further away from the climate we are used to," said Leon Hermanson, a Met Office expert scientist who led the report.
In addition to increasing global temperatures, human-induced greenhouse gases are leading to more ocean heating and acidification, sea ice and glacier melt, sea level rise, and more extreme weather.
Other Key Highlights
The annual mean global near-surface temperature for each year between 2023 and 2027 is predicted to be between 1.1°C and 1.8°C higher than the pre-industrial average of 1850–1900.
Arctic warming is disproportionately high.
Over the 1991–2020 average, the temperature anomaly is predicted to be more than three times as large over the next five extended northern hemisphere winters.
Increased rainfall expected in the Sahel, northern Europe, Alaska, and northern Siberia, and reduced rainfall for this season over the Amazon and parts of Australia from May to September 2023–2027 compared to the average of the 1991–2020 average.