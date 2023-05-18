Global Temperatures Likely To Hit Record In Next Five Years

"This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C level specified in the Paris Agreement, which refers to long-term warming over many years," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in the statement. "However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency."

The cooling influence of La Niña—cooler-than-usual Pacific waters—over much of the past three years temporarily reined in the longer-term warming trend, said the report released ahead of the May 22–June 2 World Meteorological Congress. But La Niña ended in March 2023, and an El Niño—warmer than usual surface Pacific temperate—is forecast to develop in the coming months. "Typically, El Niño increases global temperatures in the year after it develops—in this case, this would be 2024, the report said.

"A warming El Niño is expected to develop in the coming months, and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory," Taalas said. "This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management, and the environment. We need to be prepared."