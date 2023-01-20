German Tanks For Ukraine Are Stuck As The U.S. Resists Sending Its Own

But that show of unity has been tarnished by the back-and-forth over the German-made Leopard tank, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz doesn’t want to provide — or let other nations supply — unless the US also sends its main battle tank, the M1 Abrams. The US argues that the Leopard is in plentiful supply while the Abrams is a costly gas-guzzler that would be too difficult to maintain and supply on the Ukrainian battlefield.