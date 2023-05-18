China, Russia Are Top Problems for G-7 Leaders Meeting in Japan

US President Joe Biden comes to the G-7 chased by a debt ceiling crisis at home. It’s only a few weeks, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, until her department could run out of cash, and Biden is cutting his Asia trip short to return home straight after the summit. Biden at 80 also faces pressure to show he’s fit and ready to lead the Democrats through a grueling reelection campaign. At last year’s G-7 in Germany he skipped parts of the official program, a decision that raised eyebrows.