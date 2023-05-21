G-7 Leaders Agree to Set Up ‘Hiroshima Process’ to Govern AI

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to craft policy to manage the risks and benefits of AI, and has invited Altman and others to the UK. The European Union is taking a step toward regulating AI tools, requiring companies to make sure users know when they’re interacting with AI, and to ban its real-time use for identifying people in public. Altman has said he would welcome having a new regulatory authority as a way for the US to maintain its leadership in the field.