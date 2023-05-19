G-7 Latest: Leaders to Visit Hiroshima Nuclear Ground Zero Site
(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders are set to be reminded of the horrors of nuclear weapons with a visit to the Peace Park in Hiroshima, which was set up at the ground zero site of the 1945 atomic blast that destroyed the city.
The formal sessions start Friday after the visit, with attention focused on tightening sanctions ron Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as well as reducing reliance on China for key materials in global supply chains.
The leaders will also appeal to the Global South, trying to win favor with developing economies that view China as an alternative source of investment and financial support. Host nation Japan has invited leaders from India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Comoros and Cook Islands to the gathering.
(All times JST)
Macron Meets Japan Leader Kishida (9:27 a.m.)
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Hiroshima and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit comes weeks after the French leader came under fire for saying Europe shouldn’t be dragged into a conflict over Taiwan between the US and China. He and others in his government have since clarified the French position to align with G-7 support for Taiwan.
Zelenskiy to Address G-7 Virtually on Sunday (11:17 p.m.)
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part remotely in a special May 21 session on Ukraine at the Group of Seven summit, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The announcement came after earlier speculation that the Ukrainian leader might appear in person at the event in Hiroshima. Japan added an extra session to accommodate Zelenskiy’s schedule. G-7 leaders will discuss Ukraine among themselves at a separate session on Friday.
Kishida and Biden Vow to Coordinate on China Policy (9:34 p.m.)
Kishida and Biden agreed to work closely together on China, while also underscoring the importance of cooperating with Beijing on shared challenges, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The two also commended their robust consultations on US extended deterrence, referring to the “nuclear umbrella” on which Japan relies heavily for its defense.
Squabbling Macron and Meloni Expected to Meet (8:01 p.m.)
Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who have traded barbs over migration and other topics, are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit, an Elysee official said. The encounter may end up being informal, the official said, stressing that international summits often include meetings that resemble speed dating.
The leaders of France and Italy, the second and third largest economies in the European Union respectively, have repeatedly bickered in public in recent months.
Italy and France, Old Frenemies, Are Squabbling Ahead of G-7
