France Evacuates Six Airports After Attack Threats, AFP Reports

France and Belgium have moved to the highest level of terror alerts after deadly attacks took place in the past week, a few days only after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. The Louvre museum in Paris, one of the most popular tourist destinations alongside the Palace of Versailles, also was evacuated on Saturday. In the northern town of Arras, a teacher was fatally stabbed by a Muslim perpetrator last Friday. In Brussels, two Swedish football fans were murdered on Oct. 16, with an investigation into a possible terrorist-related motive under way.