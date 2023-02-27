Flu Cases Surge In China, Leaving Antivirals In Short Supply

Flu appears to have crept back into the more than 1.4 billion population even as China’s latest, biggest Covid outbreak waned. The rate of positive flu cases jumped by more than 10 percentage points — to 14.3% — in the week ending Feb. 19. The rate overtook Covid for the first time since early December, according to data released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, when China’s pivot from Covid Zero restrictions caused infections to proliferate.