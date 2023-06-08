Flights To LaGuardia Airport Grounded As Smoke Blankets NYC

Buildings in the Manhattan skyline shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires at sunrise in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. New York was the most polluted major city in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the city in haze, according to the IQAir website.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said inbound flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York City have been grounded due to low visibility as smoke from fires across eastern Canada blankets the city.
Departures to LaGuardia were grounded from 12:50 p.m. New York time and will stay grounded until at least 2 p.m., but the FAA said in a status update the probability of an extension was low — “less than 30%.”
Inbound flights to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were also delayed for more than an hour on Wednesday afternoon.
Health officials urged New York City residents to stay indoors on Wednesday as unhealthy air quality levels posed a risk to the sick, elderly and young children.