Five Men Lost on Titanic Sub Were Bound by Love of Exploration

Harding spent a record 4 hours and 15 minutes on the sea floor of Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, in 2021. At almost 11,000 meters (36,000 feet), the trench is two-and-a-half times as deep as the wreck of the Titanic. During that expedition, he also set the record for the longest distance traveled along the deepest part of the ocean.