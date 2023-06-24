An Island in Finland Is Asking Travelers to Ditch Their Phones

Electronic dance music artist Lane 8 is famous for his phone-free concerts, and it’s brought bigger crowds for his live shows. Dave Chappelle and Alicia Keys were among the earliest adopters to ban phones at performances through use of the Yondr pouch, dating back to 2015: Pop your iPhone in a gray and lime-green pouch that seals as soon as you close it; you can carry it around, but you won’t be able to snap it open until you reach an unlocking station as you exit the event.