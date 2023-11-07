Fertilisers And Diamonds May Be Hit Slightly Because Of Middle East Conflict: Crisil

Domestic credit ratings agency Crisil on Tuesday said some sectors such as fertilisers and diamonds may be slightly impacted by the conflict in the Middle East.

On a broader basis, the conflict has caused only a “negligible disruption” in India's trade so far, it said in a note.

“Some sectors such as fertilisers and diamonds — both cut and polished — may see a slight, but manageable, impact, while for most others impact will be insignificant,” it said.