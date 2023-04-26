BQPrimeWorldFed’s Review Of SVB Supervision To Be Released On Friday
Fed’s Review Of SVB Supervision To Be Released On Friday

The Federal Reserve said that its internal review of the supervision and regulation of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank will be released on Friday at 11 a.m. New York time.

26 Apr 2023, 7:23 AM IST
BQPrime
Customers in line outside Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which found themselves suddenly exposed all together to the tech industry's money machine.
The Federal Reserve said its internal review of the supervision and regulation of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank will be released on Friday at 11 a.m. New York time. 

Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, led the highly anticipated review, which was due by May 1. Barr has said that supervisors could have done more to keep tabs on the bank, known as SVB, before its collapse in March.

Silicon Valley Bank was the largest US bank failure in more than a decade, with about about $209 billion in assets at the end of last year. Unlike previous blow-ups in which banks suffered from deteriorating loan quality, SVB suffered an interest-rate shock in its bond portfolio, which then led to a destabilizing deposit run.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

