External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Declares India's Candidature For 2028-29 UN Security Council Term

India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends Dec. 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

India has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today’s geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if nations such developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.