How Does India Fare As An Expat Destination? Answer Lies In The Expat Insider 2023 Survey

According to the Expat Insider 2023 survey, India is ranked 36th out of 53 destinations. However, it has consistently been ranked among the lowest in the Quality of Life Index for ten consecutive years, securing the 52nd position.

India also fares poorly in the Expat Essentials Index, placing 44th overall. This can be attributed to expatriates' dissatisfaction with Digital Life (45th) and Administrative Topics (50th). In terms of working overseas, India performs relatively better, securing the 33rd position, and settles in at a 22nd place in the Ease of Settling In Index.

Furthermore, India ranks an impressive 9th in the Personal Finance Index. Overall, 73% of expatriates express contentment with their life in India, which aligns closely with the global average of 72%.