How Does India Fare As An Expat Destination? Answer Lies In The Expat Insider 2023 Survey
Expats in India face many challenges, including safety concerns, bureaucratic difficulties, and environmental issues.
InterNations, which is one of the largest international community group for people who live and work abroad offering global networking opportunities, local events, and expat-relevant information shared the results of its latest 2023 edition of a survey called 'Expat Insider'.
The Expat Insider 2023 report is a comprehensive survey of life abroad, based on the experiences of over 12,000 expats from 171 countries.
According to the Expat Insider 2023 survey, India is ranked 36th out of 53 destinations. However, it has consistently been ranked among the lowest in the Quality of Life Index for ten consecutive years, securing the 52nd position.
India also fares poorly in the Expat Essentials Index, placing 44th overall. This can be attributed to expatriates' dissatisfaction with Digital Life (45th) and Administrative Topics (50th). In terms of working overseas, India performs relatively better, securing the 33rd position, and settles in at a 22nd place in the Ease of Settling In Index.
Furthermore, India ranks an impressive 9th in the Personal Finance Index. Overall, 73% of expatriates express contentment with their life in India, which aligns closely with the global average of 72%.
Expat Insider 2023 survey: How Expats rate life in India
Unsafe and Chaotic
India's performance in the Travel and Transit Subcategory (52nd) does not offer much solace either. Half of the respondents (50%) hold negative opinions about the car infrastructure (compared to 13% globally), while 49% find it challenging and unsafe to navigate on foot or by bicycle (compared to 13% globally). Nearly one in five (19%) perceive it as extremely unsafe, contrasting with the global figure of 4%.
Safety concerns extend beyond transportation as well. Only 73% of expats feel generally safe in India, in contrast to the global rate of 83%. While 49% of expats worldwide regard their personal safety favourably, merely 31% of those in India share the same sentiment. Additionally, 37% indicate their inability to express themselves and voice their opinions openly (compared to 15% globally). Overall, India ranks 48th in the Safety and Security Subcategory.
Bureaucratic Challenges
Affordability of housing stands out as a rare positive aspect in the Expat Essentials Index (44th), with 50% of expatriates finding housing costs manageable (compared to 38% globally). However, India fares poorly in both the Digital Life (45th) and Admin Topics (50th) Subcategories. Approximately 36% of expats express dissatisfaction with the availability of government services online as compared to 21% globally, while 69% find dealing with local bureaucracy challenging as compared to 38% globally. India ranks 51st in the latter category, just ahead of Italy (52nd) and South Africa (53rd).
Environmental Concerns Neglected
India's continuous presence in the bottom 10 of the Quality of Life Index (52nd) highlights the pressing issues faced by expats surpassing only Kuwait (53rd). The country ranks last in the Environment and Climate Subcategory.
However, in general, money is no problem for expats in India: 72% are happy with their financial situation (vs. 58% globally), 34% even completely so (vs. 21% globally). India makes it into the top 10 for two factors: personal career opportunities (10th) and expats seeing a purpose in their work (8th).