ASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip Machines

This is the second such breach that ASML has linked to China in less than a year and comes as the US is pressuring other nations including the Netherlands to help keep China’s chipmaking abilities from advancing. Tensions are already high after an alleged Chinese spy balloon hovered over US airspace before being shot down. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a trip to Beijing — but was considering a meeting with China’s top diplomat in Germany this week, people familiar with the matter said.