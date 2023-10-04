September Broke The Global Heat Record By A ‘Gobsmackingly Bananas’ Margin

Several entities around the world keep track of the world’s global average temperature. Agencies and universities have typically maintained datasets drawn from weather stations, airplanes, satellites, balloons, buoys and ships. These records are published monthly by the likes of NASA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of East Anglia and Berkeley Earth. The differences among these independent analyses are slight — which is partially what gives scientists so much confidence in them. Those organizations’ global temperature analyses for September are expected to be released in the coming weeks.