EU Says Cost of Sanctions Will Hit Russia Harder Over Time

The EU has sanctioned almost 1,500 people and 250 entities since Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, starting with its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and followed by its invasion of Ukraine in February last year. With the the measures designed to minimize the effects on member states, the impact on the EU has been contained but it has been “tangible” in some areas mostly due to Russia’s counter-measures and because of the war itself, and the resulting rise in prices, according to the document.