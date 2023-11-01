Emotive Deepfakes In Israel-Hamas War Further Cloud What’s Real

“Poorly contextualized, unreliable deep detection” is “more harmful than if there were no detection at all,” Ajder said. “It gives the illusion of there being a path to truth and, and a decisive assessment when actually, as we know it is not the case.” The “liar’s dividend is arguably more pernicious,” Ajder added.Five accounts that belong to a network aligned with Hamas — which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union — have regularly claimed real footage from Israel was AI-generated as a means to discredit it, according to an analysis by AI company Accrete for Bloomberg News.