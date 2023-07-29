Emmy Awards Postponed Due To Hollywood Strikes

BQPrimeWorldEmmy Awards Postponed Due To Hollywood Strikes
TV’s Emmy Awards, scheduled to be broadcast in September, have been postponed due to the twin strikes by actors and writers.

Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild members with supporters on a picket line outside Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California, US on Friday, July 21, 2023. As buzz builds into the premieres of Barbie and Oppenheimer, some on Wall Street are doubting whether the films will be enough to power further gains in movie-theater stocks as a strike by Hollywood writers and actors clouds the outlook for the industry.
(Bloomberg) -- TV’s Emmy Awards, scheduled to be broadcast in September, have been postponed due to the twin strikes by actors and writers.

A new date for the show hasn’t been selected, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The New York Times reported earlier Friday that the annual event by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences may be moved to January.

The awards, TV’s highest honors, were slated to be handed out on Monday, Sept. 18 in a ceremony on the Fox broadcast network.

This year’s event, the 75th edition, was shaping up once again to be a showcase for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s HBO which has three shows among the top nominations with , and .

Read more: ‘Succession’ Leads Emmy Nominations in Season Clouded by Strike

