Emboldened China Protesters Test Xi’s Resolve After Covid Pivot

More citizens are also openly questioning the credibility of government experts tasked with defending the abrupt U-turn on Covid policy, such as Liang Wannian, who posted a speech on the social media platform Weibo explaining why China opened up during the winter instead of the spring. The top comment said he “shot the arrow first before drawing up the target,” while another declared: “Everything’s unprepared, but they made it out to be well thought out — how laughable.”