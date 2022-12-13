Elon Musk Gets Booed At Dave Chappelle Show

In other posts, Musk baselessly suggested that Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter’s trust and safety division, is an advocate for sexualizing children, and wrote that the company is “both a social media company and a crime scene.” He made fun of gender pronouns and called for Fauci to be prosecuted in a post, and claimed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has lied to Congress. The US has debunked that.