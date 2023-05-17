Elizabeth Holmes Loses Final Bid to Stay Out of Prison

In a separate order, US District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the trials of both Holmes and Balwani, ordered them to pay $452,047,268 in victim restitution, saying they are jointly liable for the amount. Davila determined that $125 million is owed to Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch and the judge designated lesser amounts for 13 other victims. Both Holmes and Balwani have said in court filings they can’t afford to pay the nine-figure sums the government demanded from them.