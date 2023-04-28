Ed Sheeran Sings To Jury To Rebut Claim He Copied Marvin Gaye

Sheeran has spent the last three days sitting in a dark suit and tie and flanked by members of his legal team in the courtroom of US District Judge Louis Stanton. The singer spent time on the stand Tuesday, when he was called as a hostile witness by the Townsend heirs. He listened silently as Ben Crump, a Florida lawyer who has represented the families of Black people who died in high-profile shootings, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin, painted him as a “British upstart” who had lifted material from the Marvin Gaye classic.