Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead At Campaign Event
Prominent anti-corruption advocate and presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead at a campaign rally
Prominent anti-corruption advocate and presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot in the head on Wednesday sending shockwaves across the nation. The incident occurred during a campaign rally in the capital city, Quito.
According to local channels, the politician was hit by three projectiles in the head and succumbed to his injuries. According to the newspaper El Universal, the attack took place around 6:20 pm (8:20 pm in Brasilia). The author of the shots would have dribbled the security scheme and approached the candidate when he was leaving a rally. A doctor who was close to the scene checked vital signs and confirmed Villavicencio's death.
A video circulating on social media shows the moment Villavicencio gets into a car and several shots are heard.
Disclaimer: The following videos contains disturbing content that may be upsetting to some viewers. It includes graphic images and violence, and it may be triggering for people. Viewer discretion is advised.
BREAKING: Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio has reportedly been assassinated at a campaign rally.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 10, 2023
***The following video is the suspect who was captured at the rally***
According to reports, Villavicencio was shot three times in the head and a grenade wasâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Eux659jzYw
What did President Guillermo Lasso say?
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso expressed his "indignation and regret" over the incident, according to the Ecuadorian newspaper La Hora.
The departing President, Guillermo Lasso, has declared a nationwide state of emergency that will be in effect for 60 days. In a statement released on YouTube, President Lasso announced the activation of the armed forces across the entire country. The primary goals of this deployment are to ensure the safety of the citizens, preserve public tranquility, and safeguard the integrity of the upcoming democratic elections. The country will hold presidential elections on August 20. President Lasso categorised the assassination as a political crime that carries traits of terrorism.
President Lasso extended his condolences to Villavicencio's wife and daughters. Meanwhile, according to a report from the attorney general's office, one individual suspected of involvement in the assassination succumbed to injuries sustained during a subsequent shootout. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the shootout.