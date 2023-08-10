Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead At Campaign Event

According to local channels, the politician was hit by three projectiles in the head and succumbed to his injuries. According to the newspaper El Universal, the attack took place around 6:20 pm (8:20 pm in Brasilia). The author of the shots would have dribbled the security scheme and approached the candidate when he was leaving a rally. A doctor who was close to the scene checked vital signs and confirmed Villavicencio's death.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment Villavicencio gets into a car and several shots are heard.

Disclaimer: The following videos contains disturbing content that may be upsetting to some viewers. It includes graphic images and violence, and it may be triggering for people. Viewer discretion is advised.