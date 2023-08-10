Ecuador Presidential Candidate Villavicencio Assassinated
Villavicencio, an anti-graft crusader and journalist, was murdered while leaving a school in Quito.
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated while leaving a political rally less than two weeks before the vote as a wave of political and drug violence roils the Andean nation.
Villavicencio, an anti-graft crusader and journalist, was murdered while leaving a school in Quito. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the killing in a statement, and pledged to bring the culprits to justice.
Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details. The murder came as warring cocaine cartels have turned the once-peaceful country into one of the most violent places in the world and made crime the top issue for voters in the Aug. 20 presidential election.
Villavicencio was in second place with 13.5% support, according to one poll published Wednesday. All the main candidates, from the socialist frontrunner Luisa Gonzalez to the former soldier from the French foreign legion Jan Topic, have made law and order central to their campaigns after the country’s murder rate overtook Mexico’s and Colombia’s last year.
Last month the mayor of the nation’s second-biggest port, Manta, was also gunned down.
Villavicencio, 59, was one of Ecuador’s most prominent journalists before being elected to the legislature in 2021. He had pledged to renegotiate contracts with foreign oil and mining companies and to take a tough line on the drug cartels behind a surge in violence.
Villavicencio became a household name in Ecuador during the 2007-2017 government of President Rafael Correa, when he reported on corruption scandals related to loans from China, and on illegal campaign financing.
