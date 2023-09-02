Economist-Turned-Politician Tharman Shanmugaratnam Becomes President Of Singapore

Tharman has served as Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister between 2011 and 2019 and as Senior Minister in the Cabinet between 2019 and 2023. In June 2023, Tharman announced his intention to be a candidate in the 2023 presidential election and resigned from all his positions in the government and as a member of Singapore's governing People's Action Party (PAP) in July 2023, as the presidency is a non-partisan office.