Economic, Political Crisis Mark 2022 In Sri Lanka; India's Aid Gives Breather

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 that also sparked political turmoil in the island nation leading to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family for now.

The resignations by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in May amidst massive anti-government protests subsided with the formation of a government led by their ally Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now tasked with stabilising the economy and restoring the financial health of the economy.