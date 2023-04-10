BQPrimeWorldDOJ Is Probing Leaked Defense Documents On Ukraine, Allies
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

DOJ Is Probing Leaked Defense Documents On Ukraine, Allies

The secret documents appeared on social media sites in recent weeks and the Pentagon has started an interagency effort to assess the impact of the leak.

10 Apr 2023, 8:39 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks on an international ransomware enforcement action at the U.S. Justice Department on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department announced that the FBI has seized the website of HIVE, a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks on an international ransomware enforcement action at the U.S. Justice Department on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department announced that the FBI has seized the website of HIVE, a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the leak of highly classified Pentagon documents that revealed how the US spies on other countries, including an assessment of weaknesses in Ukraine’s military. 

“We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We decline further comment.”

The secret documents appeared on social media sites in recent weeks and the Pentagon has started an interagency effort to assess the impact of the leak.

The materials reveal information that covers a wide range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.

The Defense Department “continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

“An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on US national security and on our allies and partners,” according to the statement. “Over the weekend, US officials have engaged with allies and partners and have informed relevant congressional committees of jurisdiction about the disclosure.”

(Updates with context starting in the fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With World News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT