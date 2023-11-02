'Disproportionate Attacks' On Jabalia Refugee Camp In Gaza Could Amount To War Crimes: UN

According to Israeli sources, at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, and at least 5,400 have been injured, the vast majority on Oct. 7.

Since Israeli forces began their ground assault, 15 Israeli soldiers have reportedly been killed. Israeli media reported that, as of Oct. 31, the names of 1,138 of these fatalities have been released, including 826 civilians and police, and 315 soldiers. Of those whose ages have been provided, 31 are children, OCHA said.