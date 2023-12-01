Developed Nations Need To Cut Down Emissions; There Should Be Talks On This At COP28: R K Singh

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said the dialogue at COP28 should be about reducing emissions, and it is for the developed countries to first cut down emissions.

"Developed countries are emitting at a faster pace than other countries... 80 per cent of total legacy carbon dioxide load is contributed by developed countries, whose population is one-third of global population," Singh said, while addressing the Indo-Japan Conclave 2023, organised by The India Today Group in New Delhi.