Ukraine Dam Blast Blamed On Russia Tips War Into New Phase

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the dam has been seen as a potential target for its strategic importance. It supplies the cooling reservoir for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and feeds into water reserves in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy warned in October that Russia had mined the dam and would explode it to pre-empt an offensive aimed at reclaiming occupied southern and eastern regions of the country.