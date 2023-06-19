Defence Innovation Summit To Accelerate U.S.-India Co-Development, Co-Production

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the U.S., a select group of eminent defence sector firms from the two nations will participate in an innovative summit which would serve as a bridge and is expected to catapult the defence industrial cooperation between them like never before.

To be attended by some of the key private sector defence players from India and the U.S., the INDUS-X summit beginning June 20 will see the initiation of 'Joint Challenges' under the Defence Innovation Bridge, focusing on common dual-use cases for both nations.